A weak weather disturbance will bring spotty wintry weather to the Miami Valley today. Many hours will be dry and cloudy. But from mid morning through early afternoon, light snow/freezing rain will likely change to rain.

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow/freezing rain changing to rain. High 34

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 29

MONDAY: Morning light snow/freezing rain changes to all rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Areas to the north of I-70 will likely see a wintry mix through mid afternoon. High 37