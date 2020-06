DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sporty’s Taphouse and Grill will reopen for limited dine-in service and carry-out service Saturday, June 6, at noon.

The restaurant plans to hold a “stop the violence and start the peace” event on its opening day.

It will have an outdoor barbecue, indoor games and a party truck for kids. The restaurant will also be giving away free T-shirts from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.