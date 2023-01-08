Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A trading card and sports memorabilia show was held on Saturday in Greene County.

The Great American Sports Memorabilia & Trading Card Show visited the Greene County Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday, Jan. 7. Over 150 tables were set up with sellers to show off their collection to consumers.

Vendors were on site selling items like food and admission was free to visitors, according to the event.

New and vintage sports items were being shown for sale by sellers. People that attended and wanted to set up could also sell non-sports items.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside of the Expo Center.

For more information about the event, you can visit the official page here.