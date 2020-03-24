Sports radio host continues show as coronavirus brings sports world to a halt

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sports have always been a great diversion, but as we continue to fight through a difficult time that will go down in history, there aren’t any sports being played, making sports radio talk shows a labor of love.

Justin Kinner is the host of ESPN Radio’s local sports talk show on WING 1410. And despite the coronavirus taking away every sport at every level, he follows the old adage “the show must go on.”

“Sports radio doesn’t change. It’s all about having fun and trying to entertain and letting the listeners and the callers kind of dictate where they want to go with it, too. If you try to make it too much about how I’m thinking or what I’m thinking or what we are thinking, I think you strap yourself. I think you’ve got to let the listeners and the callers be involved. Once that happens you kind of go where they take you, at least, that’s what I’m counting on. So we’ll see how this goes here in the coming weeks but I’m looking forward to it,” he says.

Kinner has a good attitude moving forward and says nobody should be bitter or angry about the current state of sports.

“Everyone feels like they’ve been victimized by this and I think that by having sports taken away from us, it hasn’t been done to us, it’s been done for us. I think that’s the message I’ve been really trying to push over the last couple of days,” said Kinner.

Mark Schlemmer co-hosted the show with Kinner the last two years before stepping down just last week, leaving Kinner himself to take your calls Monday through Friday on WING AM from 3 in the afternoon to 6 p.m.