DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In less than one week, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. On New Year’s Day, Ohio will become the 32nd state in the United States to allow legal sports betting.

The American Gaming Association says the way Ohio has structured its betting system will allow Ohioans to have responsible fun while also protecting those who may be reckless.

“If Ohio State wins their playoff game against Georgia on New Year’s Eve, Ohioans will be able to bet legally on the buckeyes in the National Championship,” said Senior Vice President of American Gaming Association Casey Clark.

Roughly 1,000 bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and grocery stores have been approved to host betting kiosks, also known as terminals. Starting January 1st, Ohioans over 21-years-old can bet a maximum of $700 per week, which Senator Niraj Antani says protects each person at all costs.

“We don’t want people rolling in with $100,000 in cash to get at your local pub, that’s more appropriate for full sportsbooks that have the security measures, the security cameras, the ability to payout a bet of that size,” said Sen. Antani.

Kiosks will be restricted to four types of wagers: spreads, which are bets on outcomes against odds; over-under, which is a bet on whether the game score will be higher or lower than projected; money lines, which are bets predicting the winner without a point spread; and parlays, which are single bets on two to four outcomes, and each selection must win to collect the bet.

American Gaming Association estimates more than $9-billion will be wagered legally each year in a mature system resulting in $63-million in state and local taxes. Those funds will be directed to educational programs across the state.

“Americans are betting more than half a trillion dollars on illegal gambling alone,” said Clark. “Illegal operators have no commitment to responsible gaming, no consumer protections, don’t pay taxes and don’t care at all for consumers. This system and bet limit protects the consumers at all costs.”

Bets on your home state teams will be possible, along with every other NFL, NBA and MLB team. A variety of other bets are possible, depending on the retail sportsbook site, mobile app and kiosk provider, including motor sports, NHL, esports, UFC (mixed martial arts fighting), horse racing, professional tennis and golf, the Olympics and international sporting events.

However, you can’t bet on pre-recorded events, high school sports, events conducted or sponsored by primary or secondary schools or on events where more than 50% of the athletes are under age 18. Payout rules may vary depending on the kiosk and terminal you play.

The Ohio Lottery Commission will be announcing the location of the kiosks across the state, click here for more.