DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sports betting is coming to Ohio, and one local venue is preparing to host those looking to make their wager on the games.

Hollywood Gaming at the Dayton Raceway is opening a Barstool Sportsbook early in 2023, a release by the Raceway said.

According to the release, this new area, located directly on the gaming floor, will include a wagering counter with ticket writer stations as well as kiosks for customers to wager on sporting events both in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Barstool Sportsbook will be able to seat 130 guests with several large-screen televisions and a full-service bar. Above the bar itself will be a 34-foot-wide viewing screen.

The raceway said it expects construction to finish in the first quarter of 2023, and that it will welcome betters beginning on January 1.