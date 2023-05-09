DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Chester Township has announced the construction of a $1.54 million splash playground.

The splash playground will be located at Beckett Park, 8545 Beckett Road, with construction beginning this summer. The project received approval from the West Chester Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9.

“A water playground was first envisioned for Beckett Park more than two decades ago and water play areas continue to be a request we hear from residents,” Township Administrator Larry D. Burks said. “It’s exciting in the Township’s bicentennial year to break ground on this project and make it a reality.”

The splash playground will feature several opportunities for water play accessible to children of all abilities. Shade structures and seating will also be incorporated into the design, according to a release.

“The new splash playground will be a great complement to the natural trails, walkways and ponds on the west side of Beckett Park,” Community Services Director Arun Hindupur said.

The project will be funded with State Route 747 TIF resources generated by corporate development, the release states.

The splash playground is expected to open in spring 2024.