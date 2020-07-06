Splash Pad re-opens in Kettering, provides relief amidst pandemic

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The splash pad at John F. Kennedy park in Kettering re-opened to the public two weeks ago, and officials said it’s getting a lot of use. With recent temperatures soaring above 90 degrees, Kettering Superintendent of Recreation, Shauna Lewallen, said community members are happy to get some relief at the park, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had really good excitement from the community to come out. So we set a capacity of 70. We’ve only hit that a couple of times. It usually happens earlier in the day and sort of trails off as the day goes on.”

Lewallen said social distancing guidelines are in effect at the park as well. She explained that markers on the exterior of the splash pad give visitors a visual reminder to stay six feet apart, and says overall, guests should feel safe coming to the park, which is regularly monitored by the Ohio Health Department.

“Our splash pad is managed and inspected just the way that a regular public pool is, and that’s all the time, that’s not specific to COVID. So we have a certified staff member who checks the chlorine levels and makes sure that the chemicals are all balanced. So in addition to the changes that we’ve put in place for COVID such as having a capacity and six foot social distancing markers and the extra cleaning of the bathrooms, also, the splash pad is a really safe place to be all the time.”

Lewallen said splash pad hours are 11 am to 7 pm daily. She added, the best time to come out is around dinnertime, after the crowd has died down.