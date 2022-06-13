DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is heating up, and what better way to cool off than by the poolside? We’ve compiled a list of pools, aquatic parks and splash pads in the Miami Valley for you to check out.

Pools and Aquatic Parks

Want to lay out with a book? Or maybe go down a water slide? There’s fun for the whole family at these parks and pools!

Land of Illusion Adventure ParkLand of Illusion Adventure Park

8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Day passes range from $20 to $30

Adventure Reef Water Park

2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering

Open 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday for general admission

Day passes around $10 for non-residents

Kroger Aquatic Center

8625 Brandt Pk., Dayton

Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Day passes around $10 for non-residents

Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center

400 S. Heincke Road, Miamisburg

Open 12 p.m. daily

Day passes for less than $10

Germantown Aquatic Center

75 N. Walnut St., Germantown

Open 12 p.n. to 7 p.m. daily

Costs around $6 per person

Troy Aquatic Park

460 W. Staunton Rd., Troy

Open swim from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Costs around $6 per person

Splash Pads

Splash pads are a perfect place to let your kids play this summer!

Centerville Activity Center Park Sprayground

221 N. Main St., Centerville

Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sprayparks in Dayton

All are free and open to the public.

Fairview Park , 2262 Elsmore Ave.

, 2262 Elsmore Ave. Five Oaks Spray Park , 329 Five Oaks Ave.

, 329 Five Oaks Ave. Mallory Park , 3037 Germantown St.

, 3037 Germantown St. McIntosh Park , 882 W. Riverview Ave.

, 882 W. Riverview Ave. Stuart Patterson Spray Park , 238 Baltimore St.

, 238 Baltimore St. Walnut Hills Spray Park , 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.

, 2340 Block of Wayne Ave. Washington Park, 3620 E. Second St.

Interactive Foundation at Greene Town Square

102 Plum St., Beavercreek

Fountains are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Free to the public

Riverscape Metropark Interactive Fountains

111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free to the public

Orchardly Park Splash Pad

2599 Delaine Ave. Oakwood

Open sunrise to sunset daily

Free to the public

Did we miss something? Let us know at newstips@wdtn.com.