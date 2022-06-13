DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is heating up, and what better way to cool off than by the poolside? We’ve compiled a list of pools, aquatic parks and splash pads in the Miami Valley for you to check out.
Pools and Aquatic Parks
Want to lay out with a book? Or maybe go down a water slide? There’s fun for the whole family at these parks and pools!
Land of Illusion Adventure ParkLand of Illusion Adventure Park
- 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown
- Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Day passes range from $20 to $30
- 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering
- Open 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday for general admission
- Day passes around $10 for non-residents
- 8625 Brandt Pk., Dayton
- Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Day passes around $10 for non-residents
Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center
- 400 S. Heincke Road, Miamisburg
- Open 12 p.m. daily
- Day passes for less than $10
- 75 N. Walnut St., Germantown
- Open 12 p.n. to 7 p.m. daily
- Costs around $6 per person
- 460 W. Staunton Rd., Troy
- Open swim from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Costs around $6 per person
Splash Pads
Splash pads are a perfect place to let your kids play this summer!
Centerville Activity Center Park Sprayground
- 221 N. Main St., Centerville
- Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
All are free and open to the public.
- Fairview Park, 2262 Elsmore Ave.
- Five Oaks Spray Park, 329 Five Oaks Ave.
- Mallory Park, 3037 Germantown St.
- McIntosh Park, 882 W. Riverview Ave.
- Stuart Patterson Spray Park, 238 Baltimore St.
- Walnut Hills Spray Park, 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.
- Washington Park, 3620 E. Second St.
Interactive Foundation at Greene Town Square
- 102 Plum St., Beavercreek
- Fountains are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
- Free to the public
Riverscape Metropark Interactive Fountains
- 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
- Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Free to the public
- 2599 Delaine Ave. Oakwood
- Open sunrise to sunset daily
- Free to the public
Did we miss something? Let us know at newstips@wdtn.com.