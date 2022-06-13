DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is heating up, and what better way to cool off than by the poolside? We’ve compiled a list of pools, aquatic parks and splash pads in the Miami Valley for you to check out.

Pools and Aquatic Parks

Want to lay out with a book? Or maybe go down a water slide? There’s fun for the whole family at these parks and pools!

Land of Illusion Adventure ParkLand of Illusion Adventure Park

  • 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown
  • Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
  • Day passes range from $20 to $30

Adventure Reef Water Park

  • 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering
  • Open 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday for general admission
  • Day passes around $10 for non-residents

Kroger Aquatic Center

  • 8625 Brandt Pk., Dayton
  • Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Day passes around $10 for non-residents

Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center

  • 400 S. Heincke Road, Miamisburg
  • Open 12 p.m. daily
  • Day passes for less than $10

Germantown Aquatic Center

  • 75 N. Walnut St., Germantown
  • Open 12 p.n. to 7 p.m. daily
  • Costs around $6 per person

Troy Aquatic Park

  • 460 W. Staunton Rd., Troy
  • Open swim from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Costs around $6 per person

Splash Pads

Splash pads are a perfect place to let your kids play this summer!

Centerville Activity Center Park Sprayground

  • 221 N. Main St., Centerville
  • Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sprayparks in Dayton

All are free and open to the public.

  • Fairview Park, 2262 Elsmore Ave.
  • Five Oaks Spray Park, 329 Five Oaks Ave.
  • Mallory Park, 3037 Germantown St.
  • McIntosh Park, 882 W. Riverview Ave.
  • Stuart Patterson Spray Park, 238 Baltimore St.
  • Walnut Hills Spray Park, 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.
  • Washington Park, 3620 E. Second St.

Interactive Foundation at Greene Town Square

  • 102 Plum St., Beavercreek
  • Fountains are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
  • Free to the public

Riverscape Metropark Interactive Fountains

  • 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
  • Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Free to the public

Orchardly Park Splash Pad

  • 2599 Delaine Ave. Oakwood
  • Open sunrise to sunset daily
  • Free to the public

Did we miss something? Let us know at newstips@wdtn.com.