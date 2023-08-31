GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Another Miami Valley agency has answered the call to assist after Hurricane Idalia.

Greenville-based Spirit EMS has sent five ambulances, 10 crew members and additional medical supplies to assist after Hurricane Idalia swept through Florida on Wednesday.

The crew is set for a 14-day activation. That assignment could change as the situation across the southeastern U.S. evolves, however

“As first responders, we provide care to those in need; so we view providing assistance to residents and communities being impacted by this disaster an honor,” said President/CEO of Spirit EMS Brian K. Hathaway.

The five ambulances left Tuesday morning, arriving at their designated staging area shortly before midnight.

“While we are deploying resources to some of the hardest hit areas, this will not affect our ability to continue providing medical care for the areas we serve across west central Ohio and eastern Indiana.”

Spirit EMS has stations in Greenville, Celina, Defiance, Houston, Sidney, Van Wert and Liberty, Ind., and functions as a network provider under American Medical Response’s contract with FEMA.

Along with Spirit EMS, several other agencies in the Miami Valley have offered their assistance to Hurricane Idalia relief efforts including Ohio Task Force 1.