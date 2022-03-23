BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The locally owned, independent restaurant, Spinoza’s will be closing after 13 years in business.

According to a Facebook post by Spinoza’s, the restaurant will be closing effective immediately.

“Spinoza’s has had a good run. The past 13 years have been filled with many memorable moments…from sold-out beer dinners and fundraising events to jam-packed evenings with world-class musicians to after-hours conversations on the patio with friends and patrons,” said the founder of Spinoza’s, Glen Brailey.

Brailey said he is currently seeking an interested party to take over the ownership and operation of the restaurant.