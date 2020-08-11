Spin Scooters are back on the streets of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton welcomed back electric scooters with Spin Scooters making a return after being removed from the streets in February.

The scooter-sharing company has introduced 100 scooters back into the city. Because they are shared, officials from the company say that each scooter is being cleaned extensively every day.

“Scooters are a really good socially distant option for traveling throughout the city and get people out from crowded buses, cars, things like that,” said Michael Beck, operations manager with Spin Scooters.

Beck also recommends all riders wear a mask and to wash their hands before and after riding.

