Spike in requests for active shooter training following Oregon District shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with the Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association say they’ve received more than a dozen requests for active shooter training classes since the Oregon District shooting.

The Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association offers free training sessions on responding to active shooter situations. According to organizers, the classes have been taught at several kinds of businesses and organizations across the Miami Valley.

According to Community Engagement Officer Chris Pawelski of the Dayton Police Department, the Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association often sees in increase in requests for training following mass shooting incidents across the country.

Roughly 60 employees at Grafton Oaks Nursing Center in Dayton attended a training session Wednesday. According to Officer Pawelski, administrators reached out to his organization after the Oregon District shooting.

Lisa Hamilton, co-owner of the nursing home, told 2 NEWS her staff went through similar training two years ago.

“I think this is one of the most valuable and educational training that we can take for both staff [members’] safety and residents’ safety,” she said.

“The response of the community and the citizens that are at the incident at the beginning is absolutely crucial,” said Officer Pawelski, who teaches many of the classes.

The training gives a more in-depth look at the “run, hide, fight” method and can be applied anywhere, he added.

“Access to targets and time play the two biggest roles in casualty rates,” Pawelski said. “So if we can limit the time the shooter has or limit their access to victims or targets, then it lowers the casualty rate dramatically.”

Hamilton told 2 NEWS her nursing home is now considering more security upgrades.

“In everyday life, we’re actually taking care of people,” she said. “And so we also have to be prepared to take care of them in every scenario that comes along.”

If you would like to bring this training to your business or organization, e-mail mvcpa@icloud.com, Pawelski said.

