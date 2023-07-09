WRIGHT-PATTERSON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 National Museum of the U.S. Air Force (NMUSAF) fundraiser was full of spies and superheroes.

On Saturday, July 7, the U.S. Air Force Museum Foundation hosted their after-hours event at the NMUSAF. The foundation continued the annual tradition of the after-dark series, as attendees 21-years-old and older stepped back in time to experience a night themed of spies and superheroes.

During the evening, pop culture and Air Force history was brought together. Air Force Museum Foundation CEO Rorie Cartier says the fundraiser was an excellent way to bring the two together.

“We at the Air Force is full of superheroes right? So what better way to come out and bring some pop culture and some Air Force history together and bring those superheroes and spies together for everyone to have kind of shared experience,” Cartier said.

People were encouraged to dress up for the evening to increase the level of the environment. Many individuals dressed up as their favorite spy or superhero showcasing characters from all over.

“Since the theme is spies and superheroes, I decided to dress as James Bond in the Tiki bar scene from Skyfall so casual and I had all the clothes so,” Attendee Jeremy Malchow said.

Along with the theme, rare artifacts from the museum’s collection specially organized for the event were on display. The artifacts helped highlight the U.S. Air Force in many features.

Attendees lined up to view the infamous SR-71A, the world’s fastest and highest operational aircraft to fly a mission. Eight people were given the one-of-a-kind opportunity to sit inside of the cockpit of the plane.