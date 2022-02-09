MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced that the Miamisburg City School District has joined OhioCheckbook.gov.

“With just a few clicks, OhioCheckbook.gov gives residents a direct look at how their tax dollars are being spent,” said Treasurer Sprague. “By making spending information easily accessible, Ohioans can gain important insight into the decisions being made in their communities. We’re proud to welcome the Miamisburg City School District to the OhioCheckbook.gov platform and applaud the district’s commitment to transparency.”

The Miamisburg City School District has become the 23rd public entity in Montgomery County to join OhioCheckbook.gov since its launch in June 2020. According to the Treasurer’s Office, OhioCheckbook.gov creates a single one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local government levels.

“The Miamisburg City School District is pleased to partner with the Ohio Treasurer’s office to begin publishing our finances online for taxpayers to view at no cost to them,” said Miamisburg City School District Treasurer John Espy. “We believe in providing our entire school district community with the resources to know how their taxpayer dollars are spent.”

The district’s online checkbook includes over 190,000 transactions representing nearly $437 million in spending from January 2016 through December 2021, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

You can learn more about the Miamisburg City School District by visiting their page on the Ohio Checkbook.