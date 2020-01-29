Speedway investigating possible contaminated fuel

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Marathon Petroleum, the parent company of Speedway, LLC, said Wednesday it is investigating after fuel delivered to four of its stores may have been contaminated.

A spokesperson said Wednesday on the evening of January 10, regular unleaded gasoline was delivered from a supplier to four Speedway stores. That fuel may have been contaminated with diesel fuel.

The company said it is conducting and investigation into the matter and the fuel at the stores has been replaced.

The stores affected are:

Store 8574 90 N. Xenia Drive, Enon, OH

Store 1219 799 Arlington Road, Brookville, OH

Store 6219 6501 Miller Lane, Dayton; OH

Store 8014 2383 Dayton Pike, Germantown, OH

Customers who bought gasoline at these stores from 8 pm January 10 through January 14, 2020, and believe they have been impacted by the fuel should call Speedway’s Customer Service department at 1-800-643-1948.