Breaking News
Man, 2 children hospitalized after apartment fire in Enon
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Speedway investigating possible contaminated fuel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Speedway Gas Generic

Speedway Gas Generic

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Marathon Petroleum, the parent company of Speedway, LLC, said Wednesday it is investigating after fuel delivered to four of its stores may have been contaminated.

A spokesperson said Wednesday on the evening of January 10, regular unleaded gasoline was delivered from a supplier to four Speedway stores. That fuel may have been contaminated with diesel fuel.

The company said it is conducting and investigation into the matter and the fuel at the stores has been replaced.

The stores affected are:

  • Store 8574 90 N. Xenia Drive, Enon, OH
  • Store 1219 799 Arlington Road, Brookville, OH
  • Store 6219 6501 Miller Lane, Dayton; OH
  • Store 8014 2383 Dayton Pike, Germantown, OH

Customers who bought gasoline at these stores from 8 pm January 10 through January 14, 2020, and believe they have been impacted by the fuel should call Speedway’s Customer Service department at 1-800-643-1948.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar