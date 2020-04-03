Speedway donates N95 and surgical masks to Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Speedway has donated 10,000 masks to Dayton Children’s Hospital and children’s hospitals across the country.

Speedway said in a release Friday it donated 7,000 N95 masks and 3,000 surgical masks to each of 11 children’s hospitals located in hotspot areas to help provide protection when treating the youngest members of the community.

Hospitals that received the donated masks include:

Dayton Children’s Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Rady Children’s Hospital in California

Riley Hospital for Children in Indiana

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Florida

Children’s Wisconsin

Beaumont Children’s and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Michigan

Monroe Children’s Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville

“On behalf of all the caregivers who work on the frontlines of the 11 member hospitals who received this generous donation, we are grateful for these much-needed masks from Speedway,” said Teri Nestel, interim president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Speedway’s commitment to the well-being of local medical professionals has never been more needed or more appreciated. It’s comforting to know that these doctors and nurses have the needed resources necessary to care for those who depend on children’s hospitals now and into the future.”