Police: Man in custody after fatal crash at gas station in Mechanicsburg

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A drunk driver hit and killed another driver at a gas station on State Route 4 Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Rutan, Jr.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened at the Winners 1 Stop around 6:40 p.m. after a pick-up truck lost control after going over railroad tracks. The driver hit Rutan, who was backing out of his parking space at the gas station.

Another parked car and the awning of the gas station were also both damaged in the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck is from Huber Heights and was not injured in the crash.

OSHP said the driver has been booked into the Tri-County Jail. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Idaho, Texas, Alabama among states seeing hospital bed space shortage

Dr. David Peterman on NewsNation

FACEBOOK CHOSE PROFITS OVER USERS HEALTH

Facebook knows some users are harmed by Instagram. Heather Gardner weighs in.

Local man billed $80,000 for lengthy COVID hospital stay

More News