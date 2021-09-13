Spectrum hiring sales representatives in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spectrum is hiring more than 20 sales representatives for positions in Dayton.

Sales representatives work doing door-to-door sales to new customers, according to a release. The roles offer paid sales training, a $2,500 introductory commission guarantee and unlimited mileage reimbursement.

“We have a number of attractive positions available in Dayton for candidates who are looking for an opportunity that combines tremendous earning potential, generous benefits package, schedule flexibility and a chance to build a sales career at Spectrum,” said Kevin Sweeney, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition at Charter Communications, Inc.

The company said it offers a retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions and a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution. Additionally, Spectrum said employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

For additional details on the sales representative role and to apply online, click here.

