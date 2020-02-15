Special Valentine’s Day party held at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital held a Valentine’s Day party for their patients on Friday.

The hospital always tries to do something extra around the holiday, but this is the first year they planned a special party.

There were plenty of activities to keep kids busy and they even brought in cello players to perform for patients. The goal is to try and normalize life for kids at the hospital.

“I think for patients in the hospital we really like to make sure that we celebrate the holidays and things they would be doing in school. So they usually have Valentine’s Day crafts and activities and certainly distribute all the Valentine’s Day cards our community has sent to us,” says Child Life Manager Karen Muller.