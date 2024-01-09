HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Not everybody can say they worked in the same place for four decades; but one Miami Valley woman is retiring after spending her life serving up the most important meal of the day.

Janice Collins has spent most of her life behind the counter at the Waffle House on Needmore Road.

“I’d get up for work at 5 in the morning and start work at 7, go home at 1 or 2 and take a nap,” describes Janice.

After a career of early wakeup calls and thousands of waffles and cups of coffee, she’s retiring after 40 years.

“I absolutely loved the customers, coworkers, and the owners were just wonderful to work for,” smiles Janice.

Longtime friends, family, and coworkers held a special retirement celebration for Janice on Friday.

Janice says she’s loved her job and she’ll miss the people the most. She says she’s looking forward to sleeping in, spending more time with family and friends, and visiting her sister in Florida.