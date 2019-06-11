Local News

Special Reds 'Split the Pot' to benefit Dayton area tornado relief efforts

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:45 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:16 PM EDT

CINCINNATI (WDTN) - A special "Split the Pot" was announced by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to benefit the relief efforts in Dayton following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The online raffle takes place during the Reds' series against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at 5 pm on Tuesday and ending in the middle of the seventh inning of tomorrow's 1:10 pm game.

One fan will win half the money collected while the other half will go towards the relief efforts.

“The entire Reds organization has felt the impact of the Memorial Day tornadoes,” Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, Phil Castellini, said. “We care deeply about our communities within Reds Country. Our two-day Split the Pot fundraiser will allow fans all throughout the state of Ohio, ages 18-and-older, to help raise dollars for those affected. Special thanks to Fox Sports Ohio for assisting us in this effort.”

Tickets are 3 for $5, 15 for $10, 60 for $20, and 150 for $40.

For more info, CLICK HERE.

