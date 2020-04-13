Special Olympics of Greater Dayton saddened by cancellation of state summer games

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time in more than 50 years, Special Olympics of Ohio will not be holding its state summer games.

Some of the local competitions for Special Olympics would’ve taken place at Centerville Stadium and while the cancellation is certainly understood, the decision does come with disappointment.

“It is sad that we are going to lose the state summer games along with all the local events that were scheduled for this spring but it is important that we follow the guidelines of the experts and look out after the safety and health of our athletes and our community. Individuals with intellectual disabilities are very vulnerable to this virus,” said Lynn Brumfield, Board of Directors member with Special Olympics of Greater Dayton.

Brumfield says canceled competitions aren’t the only loss for Special Olympics of Greater Dayton.

“Our major fundraiser locally is called the Battle of the Businesses. It raises the bulk of our budget every year. Last year raised over 74 thousand dollars and that, too, has been canceled,” she said. “If I were going to send a message to our Olympians I would tell them to stay strong, keep fit and do the best they can to pursue their dreams.”

While Special Olympics of Greater Dayton is still holding out hope that some fall tournaments might be able to take place, the overriding sentiment seems to be to focus on a bigger and better 2021.