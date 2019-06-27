Special Olympics Flame of Hope arrives in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Flame of Hope arrived in Austin Landing Community during the 1,000 mile Law Enforcement Torch Run that precedes the Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

Law enforcement representatives bike, run, or walk during the run as Guardians of the Flame.

The representatives left the Franklin Police Department at 9:30 am and arrived in Austin Landing at 10:15 am, completing a 7.7 mile segment of the course.

Events Director at Austin Landing, Cheryl Dillin said, “Really, the community embraces this, and why wouldn’t we? This is the Special Olympics, this is something very special not just for our community but for our entire country.”

The torch will arrive in Columbus Friday for the annual Special Olympics Summer Games, where 22,000 athletes will be participating.

