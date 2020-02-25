Special Olympics bocce team gets new court thanks to generous donation

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Special Olympics of Clark County has a new bocce court for their team thanks to a friendship that developed over an online game of cribbage.

Denise Skaggs, of Tremont City, and Karen Carbone, of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, met in an online game and became friends over the next few years. Carbone learned that Denise’s son Dustin participated in the Clark County Special Olympics bocce team.

An online friendship also developed between Carbone and Denise’s sister and her husband, Debbie and David Foster. Their brother, Rodney, also plays bocce for Special Olympics.

During a visit with the Skaggs and Fosters, Carbone noticed the uneven ground that the bocce athletes use on the Kenton Street campus of Developmental Disabilities. As a result, she graciously donated money to hire a local excavator to level the area.

“I did it because both Debbie and Denise have loved ones who play on the bocce team, and I wanted to help out in any way I could. It is a great cause,” she said.

Developmental Disabilities maintenance staff planted new grass seed designed for golf courses, and made new frames out of recycled plastic lumber.

The new bocce court is ready to welcome in the season in March.