Special needs children receive adaptive toy cars

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- Ten Miami Valley special needs children can now have a little more fun and play just like any other child. They and their parents spent Saturday afternoon getting fitted for modified power toy cars at a Go Baby Go event.

The effort is a joint effort between the University of Dayton and United Rehabilitation Services. More than 40 engineering students and faculty volunteered to modify toy powered cars for children with mobility challenges.

Megan Reissman is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at UD. She helped manage the team of volunteers.

“Typically the modifications are going to be re-setting the pedal or moving it to a button that’s easy for the child to press,” Reissman said.

Cars came at no cost to the families. Costs for the modifications are covered by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

One of the children receiving a modified powered toy car was four-year-old Jaiden Cantrell. His mother Jalyn Cantrell said she was told her child’s car was one of the most challenging of the day.

“For them to come together and be willing to break down things and put it together just so it could fit his is awesome,” Cantrell said.

Clara Meyers also got a custom powered toy car. Her father Christopher Meyers said she has serious orthopoedic issues and standard powered toy cars have not worked for her in the past. “It didn’t have all the harnesses. It didn’t have any of the special features so she would fall out,” Meyers said.



Now, he hopes they will be able to live a more active life.

“I’m really blown away by the amount of detail and specificity of the modification,” he said.

For parents like Cantrell and Meyers, seeing a few more smiles on their childrens’ faces is what’s important at the end of the day.

