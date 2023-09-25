DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are searching for a new job, you may score one on Wednesday.

On Wed. Sept. 27, Montgomery County will be holding a job fair at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton. The job fair will be from 12 to 4 p.m., where interested jobseekers can speak directly with more than 100 employers about potential opportunities.

“The Mobile Workforce Unit will be on-site and staff will be available to review resumes, print additional copies of resumes, as well as offer other assistance to job seekers,” the county says.

For the first 600 job seekers, there will be no cost for parking.

Click here to register for the event.