OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Oakwood may construct a roundabout at a busy intersection in the future.

In 2022, a traffic signal study was conducted in the city, and now focus has turned towards 5-Points, the intersection of Far Hills Ave., Oakwood Ave. and Thruston Blvd.. The study was intended to find a solution to the current signal and make a long-term plan for major improvements.

Oakwood describes the intersection as the city’s “most complex traffic intersection.” Pedestrian traffic is high, along with vehicular traffic in the area, prompting the city to look for the safest option for everyone, which is why Oakwood is weighing the option of building a roundabout.

“There is extensive support from traffic safety studies for building roundabouts, showing that they reduce accidents, particularly serious injury accidents, and improve efficiency of traffic movement,” the city said in a statement.

Multiple roundabouts have been constructed and are currently in use in the area, including at the intersection of Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road in Washington Twp.

“Oakwood city leaders will solicit public input on how to best address traffic control at 5-Points,” City Manager Norbert Klopsch said. “No decision will be made until a thorough analysis is completed that details the pros and cons of traditional signalization versus a roundabout, and until city leaders receive feedback from the citizens of Oakwood and the general public.”

The next phase of the study will include video creation and other materials to show how exactly the roundabout would be managed. You will have a chance to learn all of the information, while having your opinion heard, too!

Three open houses are scheduled to be held by the city. The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, Thursday, June 29 and Tuesday, July 11. All meetings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be located at the Oakwood Community Center.

Residents and businesses within Oakwood will begin receiving information about the 5-Points intersection in the mail sometime in late May.