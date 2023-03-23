DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is working to ensure all county residents have access to broadband internet.

According to a post by Montgomery County, the Board of County Commissioners is holding three community sessions this March. These community meetings are intended to help the board connect with the community and hear what residents have to say about broadband access.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and times:

– March 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m. – 775 East Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville

– March 29, 4 to 5:30 p.m. – 4680 Burkhardt Ave, Dayton

– March 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m. – 4303 West Third Street, Dayton

To register for one of the meetings listed, click here. If you cannot attend a meeting in person, you can submit comments and questions to OSI@mcohio.org.