DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA wants to know what you have to say as it prepares for a system redesign.

According to the Greater Dayton RTA, the transportation organization will hold five sessions in February where customers can give their opinion on the proposed system redesign.

Under the proposed plan, the RTA will drop from 16 to 15 bus routes but will add several community connectors as well as an extra circulator service and on-demand zone.

Many routes will also see changes the RTA hopes will increase the quality of service. For a detailed list of changes, click here.

The sessions will be held at multiple locations across the Dayton area.

Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 8-10 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wright Stop Plaza

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dayton Metro Library – West Branch

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Dayton Metro Library – Miami Township Branch

Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. RTA’s Northwest Transit Center

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 9:30-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Dayton Metro Library – Southeast Branch



If you cannot make the sessions in person, the RTA is also accepting feedback via email at speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org, by calling 937-425-8339 or by mail to the Greater Dayton RTA, Attn: Planning & Service Development at 4 S. Main St. in Dayton. All comments must be submitted on or before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to be included in the official record for public input.