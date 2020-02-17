Spc. Cameron Logwood remembered for his service and humor at memorial service in Urbana

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – In Urbana Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the high school to honor a U.S. soldier killed last week in a car crash.

Specialist Cameron Logwood was remembered as a good son, brother, and friend. The eulogists at the public service acknowledged Logwood’s death may be difficult to understand or accept. But they also say it’s their job to carry on his legacy, to make sure he’s not forgotten.

Spc. Logwood’s brother Jailin says, “We’re going to mourn, and we’re going to struggle, and we’re not going to understand. But I want everyone who’s here to realize Cameron would want you to live and continue his legacy of smiling. And appreciating everything we have to offer in this world.”

Jailin Logwood fought through tears as he remembered what made his brother special. On February 7, Spc. Logwood was killed in a car accident outside Anchorage.

His high school basketball coach remembered a loud, funny, star athlete. Jeremy Dixon says, “But more importantly I’ll remember the interactions he had with people. Sitting with his mom and his family, his brothers, and Kennedy.”

Logwood moved to Urbana as a child and quickly separated himself on the court and on the football field, but coaches and teammates remember the son and friend more than the star.

Todd Clayton coached Logwood’s youth football team. He says, “What he is, not what he was, what he is. And that’s the best.”

Cameron was quick with a joke, always talking, always trying to make people laugh. His stepbrother Chris Hammond says, “He saw your eyes light up, and he saw your smile cheek to cheek. That’s what kept Cameron going, that’s what was truly on Cameron’s mind.”

The family held a private service Sunday.