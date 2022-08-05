DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Just as Dayton has played a major role in aviation and flight, it’s also played a role in space exploration.

Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend with a variety of activities an exhibits.

“We just wanted to do something a little bit different, elevated a little bit,” describes Amanda Austin, Special Events Manager.

The event is free for those young and more experienced. It includes everything from building and launching rockets to to getting a peek inside different spacecraft.

“As you come into the museum you can’t help but go into the evolution of air and space development,” describes Mike Brimmer, the museum’s Education Division Chief.

With one million square feet detailing the history and evolution, the museum’s fourth building is dedicated to space.

The celebration provides a telescopic look at space exploration, magnified by hands-on experiences and up-close views.

Exhibits and activities are designed to teach, as well as inspire future generations of space travelers and engineers.

It’s a chance for people to see where we came from and where we’re going.

“So much of that research and technology has come from this area,” states Brimmer. “All of that plays in and has always played in to the development of space.”

For a list of events and more information, click here.