DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local leaders converged in Dayton on Wednesday to discuss pressing issues in their communities.

Congressman Mike Turner, who held the roundtable discussion at the Engineers Club of Dayton, gave a congressional update, followed by community updates from the mayors in attendance.

“As a former mayor, I’m always excited to meet and talk with the mayors of the community,” Turner said. “They know the important issues that we need to be reflecting in policies back in Washington.”

Leaders say they are excited to work together and discuss potential next steps for key issues in each community.

“It is always great to see our mayors turn out together,” Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said. “There’s a number of different organizations that we all work through together. Several of us are in the Ohio Mayors Alliance, which is the top 30 cities in the state, and there’s mayors and managers, so it’s a great group, and we really understand the importance of working together.”

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. spoke specifically about funding, jobs, and opportunities with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.