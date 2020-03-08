Southerly winds usher in warm spring like temperatures today

Plenty of morning sunshine today to help us warm quickly. This afternoon a few clouds may build into the area. Breezy winds from the southwest will help to push temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High near 65

Daylight Saving Time arrived overnight. Double check your clocks today.

A nice boost to temperatures as highs reach into the 60s today.

TONIGHT: Few high clouds. Breezy & not as cold. Low 45

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. High near 65

Monday night rain will develop across the Miami Valley. Rain will continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Additional chances of rain on Wednesday and Friday this week.