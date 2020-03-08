Southerly winds usher in warm spring like temperatures today

Plenty of morning sunshine today to help us warm quickly. This afternoon a few clouds may build into the area. Breezy winds from the southwest will help to push temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High near 65
TONIGHT: Few high clouds. Breezy & not as cold. Low 45
MONDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. High near 65
Monday night rain will develop across the Miami Valley. Rain will continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Additional chances of rain on Wednesday and Friday this week.
