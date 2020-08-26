SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Southeastern Local Schools postponed its first day of class due to excessive temperatures in its buildings.
Students were supposed to return to school Wednesday, Aug. 26. Superintendent David Shea told 2 NEWS that for now they plan to start school Thursday but will keep an eye on the temperature.
Remote students will not be affected by the school closing because they are using a third party vendor that doesn’t teach at the same pace as the school.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Southeastern Local postpones first day due to high temps in buildings
- Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander leaves camp as police search for his missing father
- Gene sleuths suggest wide virus spread from Boston meeting
- Children’s Hunger Alliance to host grab-and-go meal distribution with the help of elected officials
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing 60-year-old neighbor after trash can dispute