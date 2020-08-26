Southeastern Local postpones first day due to high temps in buildings

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Southeastern Local Schools postponed its first day of class due to excessive temperatures in its buildings.

Students were supposed to return to school Wednesday, Aug. 26. Superintendent David Shea told 2 NEWS that for now they plan to start school Thursday but will keep an eye on the temperature.

Remote students will not be affected by the school closing because they are using a third party vendor that doesn’t teach at the same pace as the school.