South Vienna Elementary students, staff return after suspicious object prompts evacuation

SOUTH VIENNA, Ohio (WDTN) — South Vienna Elementary students have safely returned to school after evacuating late Thursday morning while law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation at the school.

Staff members South Vienna notified law enforcement and began evacuating students and staff to Northeastern High School after a suspicious object was reported. Both the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Bomb Squad conducted an investigation and determined it would be safe for everyone to return.

“We’d like to thank the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Bomb Squad for their hard work to keep our students and staff safe and our South Vienna families for their support as our team kept all of our students and staff safe,” said John Kronour, superintendent of Northeastern Local School District.