DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in a portion of Warren County may need to reroute because of an upcoming brief construction project.

The city of South Lebanon said in a release that Zoar Road from Emerald Drive to US 22-3 in South Lebanon will be closed.

Drivers can expect the closure on Monday, Jan. 9. from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m. During the closure, crews will be working to install water facilities along the roadway.

Drivers that need to get through the area will be encouraged to take US 22-3 to State Route 48 to Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road as a detour route.

The city says the closure is required for crews to install the water system.