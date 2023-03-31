DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilberforce Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority served the public at the Schneider House of Hope in Xenia on Friday night.

The group donated meals and items to the shelter. The gathering is bringing awareness to the shelter and how the agency assists families and children in Xenia. This specific shelter helps families experiencing homelessness and low-incomes.

“In an effort to lower the number of individuals who are displaced in the community, the sign of hope is here to assist with facilitating within eliminating the homelessness in the community,” Deanna McCrary, Executive Director of Family Promise Greene County, said.

Delta Sigma Theta sorority has been serving the public and confronting the challenges facing African Americans since 1912.