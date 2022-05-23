DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A benefit concert will be held in July to fund the Yellow Springs radio station, WYSO-FM‘s, expansion to their new home studio.

On Friday, July 22, The Brightside in Dayton will host a benefit concert featuring national recording artists Talib Kweli, Cloud Nothings, local DJ Fatty Lumpkin and Brooklyn based indie rock band Monograms.

(Photo Courtesy WYSO Radio)

“Since its inception in 1958, the mission of WYSO has been to serve the Miami Valley and beyond with trusted journalism and artistic inspiration that improves lives and builds community,” according to the event page.

All proceeds above operating costs will be donated to the independently owned WYSO radio station in Yellow Springs.

“In 2023, WYSO will be moving from their home on Antioch’s campus to a new studio which will include much needed equipment upgrades as well as new performance spaces for live in studio music concerts.”

The WYSO radio station will move to their new facility at the old Union School House building on 314 Dayton Street in Yellow Springs after renovations have been completed sometime next year.

WYSO radio was invited to relocate their studio after Yellow Springs native and Comedian Dave Chappelle bought the Union School House property in 2020. Chappelle and his development group, Iron Table Holdings, are expected to also house offices at the renovated facility.

The event will be held under the moniker of “Sonic Springs” and founder Eric Mahoney hopes to make this event an annual concert to bring unique musical performances to the Dayton area.

“I hope the community is receptive to this,” Mahoney said. “It’s a great bill that has really iconic hip-hop artists, great indie rock musicians, DJ’s, we’re going to have special guests. It’s going to be a really, really fun night and I hope people really engage with it and come out and support it.”

The benefit concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22. Tickets can be purchased here.