Son organizes distance-friendly 108th birthday party for his mother

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Family, friends, and staff gathered outside of Heartland of Kettering Thursday to wish Laura Jeannette Gross a happy 108th birthday.

Her son organized the party with the help of Heartland staff. Every guest wore a face mask and stood at least six feet from Laura Jeannette as they each wished her a happy birthday.

Her son said the celebration meant a lot to his mom, saying she really missed visits and in-person conversations.

“It became a total surprise which was great to see her reaction. She looked, she sounded like she was ready to cry and she’s not one to show tears,” Robert said. “I was just glad she got to see.”

Gross gifted his mom her favorite beer. She claims having one a day is her secret to a long life.