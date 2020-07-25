Son of Oregon District victim starts non-profit for other survivors, continues to give back to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One year after Dion Green lost his father Derrick Fudge in the Oregon District mass shooting, he has been busy achieving many goals and giving back to his community. He is continuing the work through the memories of the Summer of 2019 as the one-year mark of the tragedy approaches.

“I’m trying to stay busy to keep my mind off of it,” explained Green.

Green is involved in planning Dayton Shines events to honor the victims of the tragedy. He also spent his holiday as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army which is what his father would do annually, before he passed.

Most recently, Green published his memoirs of the Dayton tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting. The book, ‘Untitled: Act of God/Act of Man,” details his many challenges.

“Growing up in Springfield, overcoming adversity, and being told things that I couldn’t do but I did,” explained Green. “Prison, tornadoes, shooting …these were more of my dark times.”

Green says after months of therapy and healing he is hoping to move into better times, and he is determined to take others along with him. His most recent project is the launch of his nonprofit, the FUDGE Foundation.

“[Fudge is] my father’s last name. It stands for Flourishing Under Distress, Giving Encouragement,” explained Green. “That’s what we need right now in this country. We’re under distress and we need encouragement.”

The nonprofit will offer resources to survivors like Green.

“Helping others get through dark times like I was in. I had so many great people around me in the community and the country that were pulling me up and keeping me uplifted so it’s only right that I give back,” he said.

Green says he is already working on a second book, with more positive moments and memories.

For more information on the FUDGE Foundation, click here.