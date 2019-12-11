Some West Carrollton residents without water after water main break

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A water main break in West Carrollton Wednesday left some residents without water.

The break was reported around 6:30 am Wednesday on Windsor Avenue between Enxing Avenue and Astor Avenue. Crews from the West Carrollton Water Service Division are on the scene working to repair the damage.

People who live along Windsor Ave. in the area are without water service. The Water Division hopes to have service restored by Wednesday afternoon.

It it not yet known if a boil advisory will be issued.

