Some teachers fear lack of academic growth for students during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the Governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton warned every time a part of the state opened up, there is a risk of more coronavirus cases spreading.

“It is a very complex discussion that doesn’t lend a quick answer,” said Dr. Acton.

Because of this, students will be out of the classroom for the rest of the school year in an attempt to flatten the curve.

“The second we all go out and about and interact with each other, we should expect that we will spread the virus to more people,” said Dr. Acton.

Teachers are now finalizing the last few weeks of remote learning before summer.

“I’ve already prepped everything. For the most part, kids are in a groove with Google Classroom so that helps a lot,” said Hope Scheidler, an art teacher in the Miami Valley.

Scheidler said her hands-on art class is a lot different when students are working remotely.

“The kids are doing phenomenal. The parents are doing phenomenal with communication, same for teachers,” said Scheidler.

Even so, she is worried about the academic growth of students who don’t have internet access or sufficient supplies. She said she knows some students who can’t do basic assignments because they’re lacking the material to do so.

“Are kids really going to be read for next year or not? I hope that they are,” Scheidler said.

Through all this, Scheidler her peers are doing their best. She even helped a student with their long division at 1 a.m. during this remote learning.

“I’m trying to go beyond what I know and try to help them as much as I can,” she said.

Meanwhile Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Acton said they are doing their best to balance health and normalcy.

“Whether its running businesses, running schools, we are sitting around thinking, how do I live in this new world? How do I do a few more things but do them safely?,” Dr. Acton said. “You have to take a step back and look at the whole of how those things relate to each other and what net effect they will have on the virus spreading.”