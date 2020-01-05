Some sunshine today and cool

Increasing sunshine today with highs near 45.

Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine and slightly above normal high temperatures.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds and breezy. High 44

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, still breezy. Low 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 42

A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning. Colder temperatures mid week before a nice warm up for the end of the week. Rain moves in Thursday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

