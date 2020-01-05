Some sunshine today and cool

Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine and slightly above normal high temperatures.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds and breezy. High 44
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, still breezy. Low 28
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 42
A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning. Colder temperatures mid week before a nice warm up for the end of the week. Rain moves in Thursday afternoon and continues through Saturday.
Live Doppler 2HD
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.