Some sunshine today and cool

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A funeral service was held Saturday morning for a four people killed in a fiery Christmas Day crash. Renee Jones-Blevins, 49, Quaishia Jones, 28, Tae'kwaun Jones, 10, and Mae'lah Jones, 5, were traveling in a car together when they were killed.

Family poured into the Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church in honor of their lives.