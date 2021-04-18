Frost Advisory in effect for some counties; Some sunshine returns to Miami Valley today

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Darke, Preble, Mercer and Wayne counties until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds today bringing in brighter skies. Temperatures are expected to rise to the low 60s this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 62

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low 41

MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 67

Colder weather is in store mid week for the Miami Valley. A strong cold front may bring chances of rain and snow showers Tuesday night and much of Wednesday. The cold blast doesn’t last long as temperatures rebound to the upper 50s for the end of the week.