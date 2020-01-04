Some RTA buses rerouted during Third Street Bridge project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several RTA bus routes will be adjusted, and temporary stops set up in Dayton due to the closure of the Third Street bridge.

For the next 22 months, the bridge is expected to be closed as part of a replacement project.

Routes 1, 2, and 4 will be rerouted during this construction. The following stops will be closed as well:

Stop ID 95 on 3RD at Bank Street

Stop ID 6481 on 3rd as Edwin C. Moses

Stop ID 3 on 3RD at Perry

Stop ID 5 on 3rd at St. Mary’s

Stop ID 97 on 3rd at Sinclair College

Stop ID 98 on 3rd at Perry

The following temporary stops have been added:

Stop ID 1320 on 4th at Perry

Stop ID 1321 on 4th at Sinclair College

Stop ID 1399 on 5th at Wilkinson

Stop ID 4342 on 5th at Ludlow

For more information on how you can track your bus’s arrival time, click here.

