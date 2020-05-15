Some Oregon District restaurants and bars reopen for outdoor dining

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Along with salons and barbershops, outdoor dining and patios at bars and restaurants reopened Friday. It’s the latest step in Governor Mike DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan.

The general manager of the Dublin Pub said they had a continuous crowd since they opened at 11 a.m.

Guests at both the Dublin Pub and Trolley Stop in the Oregon District said they are so happy to be back out at local restaurants, but most importantly, they feel the restaurants are keeping safety the top priority.

“I needed to get out, have a drink, and eat some food that I didn’t cook,” said Chuck Jones, a customer at Trolley Stop Friday morning.

“We’re having a good time, we’re getting to be out in public after we’ve been stuck in for so long,” said Donna Chandler, a guest at Dublin Pub.

She and Vern Mangold said they plan on working their way up and down E. Fifth Street to support the local businesses that just reopened.

“They’ve enumerated all the heroes, and the additional heroes are the American consumer,” said Mangold. “We are also heroes to keep the economy supported, especially with local businesses.”

Only patios and outside dining is currently available under the Responsible Restart Ohio plan, and some restaurants are choosing to remain closed.

The general manager of Dublin Pub, Tony Good, said meeting the state guidelines in order to reopen today was basically like opening up a new restaurant.

“Be considerate both to your fellow guests and the businesses,” said Good. “We have a long list of regulations we have to follow for new safety and health guidelines, so if you can be just kind of understanding of that, plus we’re also operating with limited staff.”

Good said while restaurants have been trained to know what is expected, the average customer doesn’t know the rules of the new normal so he said it’s up to the restaurants to keep everyone safe.

“Policing our guests, I think is going to be the hardest part to make sure we stay by those guidelines, but we’ll do our best and make sure everything goes as safely as it can,” said Good.

But overall, the guests said they feel safety is the top concern at Trolley Stop and Dublin Pub, and feel comfortable with the new normal.

“Don’t live in fear, live informed,” said Jones. “Everyone’s kind of accepting the fact that it’s a new world, everybody is social distancing and I haven’t seen a bad attitude all day.”

For full details on the requirements and recommendations for both customers and restaurants, click here.