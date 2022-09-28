DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As Hurricane Ian moves across Florida, some Dayton residents have found themselves in its path.

“I don’t know, I don’t know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can’t go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don’t have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”

A retired WDTN photographer, Neil Black, now lives in Florida and has now found himself in Hurricane Ian’s path. He sent 2 News videos from the view of his porch, bracing for what’s to come. Even speaking over the phone was very difficult.

“The car is gone, there is no 9-1-1,” said Black.

Troy Resident Robert Dixon was visiting his niece in West Palm when Ian hit the coast line. Although they are out of the hurricane’s path, they are still preparing for things to take a turn.

“We’re going to hunker down, have some food, we bought a bunch the day before yesterday just in case and hang out,” said Dixon. “Hopefully I leave on Saturday, don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

Dixon says the mental side of being so close to a severe hurricane is starting to take a toll.

“I don’t think they know until the very last minute where a hurricane will go, they have their specifications but where the hurricane will end up, but I don’t think they know that until it’s actually there.”

The phone call with Neil failed several times, but he is prepared to hunker down and wait out hurricane Ian.

“This is unbelievable, I’ve never seen something like this in 15 years,” said Black. “This is a once in a 500 year storm.”

Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed to the Florida area. Just this morning they left Alabama and headed towards Central Florida to be ready to respond.