Some Miami Valley schools to dismiss early due to heat

(WDTN) – A number of schools throughout the Miami Valley have either closed or will be dismissing early due to the extreme heat.

Broadway and Nevin Coppock Elementary Schools in the Tipp City Schools district will dismiss two hours early due to heat.

All schools in the Valley View Schools district will close early due to heat.

In the Fairborn City Schools district, Baker Middle School and Fairborn Intermediate Schools are dismissing at 12:40 pm, while Fairborn Primary School is dismissing at 1:20 pm. There is no early dismissal for Fairborn High School.

