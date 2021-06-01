Some Miami Valley residents ready for Ohio to lift COVID-19 heath orders Wednesday, others will continue to wear masks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted Wednesday at midnight. While some in the Miami Valley said the restrictions have gone on long enough, others said they’re concerned it’s still too early.

“I think it’s time, I think everybody is ready to return to some state of normalcy,” Ben Mutz from Oakwood said. “For the shoppers and the citizens who do have a vulnerable immune system, they still have the option to wear their mask.”

Ohio will say goodbye to almost all of it’s COVID-19 health orders Wednesday. This means masks and social distancing will no longer be required and there will be no capacity limitations.

Health orders will still remain in place for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“I think we’re finally starting to get back to, I guess you could call it, a new normal,” Kettering resident Tammy Carter said. “So it’s nice to not have to wear the masks, although I still do. Will be nice when they start doing something with assisted living though.”

Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement Tuesday reinforcing the importance of getting the vaccine, and reminding that unvaccinated Ohioans should continue wearing a mask indoors.

“it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12,” DeWine said in the statement.

Some people in the Miami Valley said they’re hesitant the orders are lifting too soon.

“I’m still not quite sure if it’s too early or not,” Dayton resident Mae Green said. “I’ve had my vaccines, but I think I’m just going to wait and still mask up.”

Businesses and schools can still decide if COVID-19 precautions are still required for those inside.